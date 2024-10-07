KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says Malaysia will continue to voice its views on global issues strongly and without fear or favour if and when it joins the Brics group of emerging economies whose founding members include Russia and China.

He emphasised that Malaysia would remain independent as a sovereign nation and would be bold enough to criticise even Russia and China and other major countries despite the two superpowers being in the grouping.

He also stressed that Malaysia has been actively voicing out its concerns on global geopolitical issues including the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

“I have said it publicly about the invasion of Ukraine, I have discussed (these issues) with Chinese leaders and they have listened and given (us) the avenue (to voice our views),” said Anwar.

He reiterated that Malaysia would not choose sides following the escalating rivalry between the United States (US) and China.

He noted that China was an important neighbour and is Malaysia’s largest trading partner.

“I have (also) praised the Americans on a number of issues,” he said in a no-holds barred interview with US-based firebrand broadcaster Mehdi Hasan on news website Zeteo recently.

Malaysia sent its application to join Brics to Russia, the current chairman, in July this year.

The intergovernmental organisation had originally comprised of its founding members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, before expanding to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, denied that Malaysia would have to play a balancing act now that it has applied for membership into Brics and also to appease the US.

It was more important for Malaysia to state “what is right and right for the country,” he said.

Anwar was in Vladivostok, Russia recently and has visited China several times since he became the prime minister after assuming his office as the 10th Prime Minister in November 2022.

During the interview, he also highlighted that his priority is to work closely with Asean countries and its neighbours.

“Asean is a priority, we have India, we have China, we have Australia, we have a clear foreign policy,” he said.

Asked on Malaysia’s economy, Anwar said the domestic economy was well supported by conducive regional and international atmosphere, clear governance and policies as well as effective execution of policies in the ease of doing business. — Bernama