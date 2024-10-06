JOHOR BARU, Oct 6 — The organiser of the race where a few participants were arrested for immodest dressing said participants had been briefed to follow etiquette norms.

The Star quoted Datuk A. Magendran, organising chariman of the Desaru Hash Red Dress Run saying, “We have informed all participants about the need to maintain proper etiquette during this event. This was supposed to be a fun and social event as even families participated in it.”

Magendran, also JB Hash House Harriers president, said that proceeds from the fun run as he called it was supposed to go to the Spastic Children’s Association of Johor.

The event consisted of five different runs from October 4 to 6, with 2,000 participants hailing from 30 countries, with Malaysia being chosen to host the Pan Asia Run this time around with Indonesia last hosting two years ago.

Last night, three participants of the race, including nationals from Taiwan and India, were arrested for alleged indecent behaviour while running on Friday.

According to Magendran, RM10,100 had been raised for charity.

The organisers, he said, are regretful over the matter of the misbehaving participants and besides assisting the police investigation, are ensuring all members adhere to the rules for the remaining races in Desa Cemerlang, Sg Tiram, Kulai and Desa Tebrau.

Magendran said that the event had been in planning for almost two years and so far the other events in the race had gone smoothly.

Hashing, involving “harriers” and “harriettes” chasing ‘hares’ that laid paper trails for them is based on a traditional British game, also involving fellowship and social drinking.

Johor police chief commissioner Datuk M. Kumar said that three men were arrested for allegedly committing indecent behaviour, with the case being classified under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 294 of the Penal Code

He said: “Initial police investigation found their action to be their own and did not represent the organiser or the running event that was organised.”