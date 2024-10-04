KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The Sessions Court here today approved the application by the wife of former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, for the temporary release of her international passport for business trips to the United Kingdom (UK) and Japan.

Judge Azura Alwi approved the request after Nizamuddin Abdul Hamid, Na’imah’s lawyer, informed the court his client was seeking to retrieve her passport from today until Nov 11, and that the prosecution did not object to it.

“The court grants the applicant’s (Na’imah) request, and the passport will be released today and must be returned to the court by Nov 11,” said Azura during the case mention.

Earlier, Nizamuddin told the court that his client was seeking the temporary release of her passport for work-related matters and meetings with her legal counsel.

“We request that the passport be released today, as her travel begins on Oct 7, and it will be returned to the court by Nov 11,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Maziah Mohaide stated that the prosecution did not oppose the application.

On Jan 23, Na’imah, 67, was charged in the Sessions Court here for failing to comply with a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) notice to declare her assets, including Menara Ilham and several other properties in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

On Jan 29, her husband, aged 86, was also charged with the same offence, involving a bank account, seven luxury vehicles, 38 companies, and 25 properties.

They were charged under Section 36(2) of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison or a fine of RM100,000 upon conviction. — Bernama