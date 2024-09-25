KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — All counters at the two entry points into the country at Tambak Johor and Linkedua will be fully opened to facilitate voters for the Mahkota state assembly by-election who work or reside in Singapore to return and vote this Saturday.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the state government is committed to ensuring that the process for voters returning home is made easier at the country’s entry points, according to a report published in Berita Harian today.

“I have contacted the Malaysian Immigration Department to ensure that the counters at the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) here, and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Iskandar Puteri, operate at maximum capacity starting this Friday.

“This is to further smoothen the return journey of voters to Mahkota beginning Friday and Saturday.

“It is important to facilitate the voters of the Mahkota state assembly to fulfil their responsibilities.

“I urge the thousands of voters working in Singapore to return to vote,” he said.

Onn stated that every vote is important to strengthen the democratic system of the country.

“At the same time, many efforts have been made by the state government with the assistance of the central government to facilitate the nearly 300,000 Johoreans who commute to Singapore daily.

“This includes improvements in public transportation, increasing counters, adding immigration officers, upgrading infrastructure, and systems.

“I ask that this Saturday, let’s go to Mahkota, return briefly to show our solidarity for the efforts made all this while,” he said at a press conference at his official residence in Saujana yesterday.

The Mahkota by-election will see a contest between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

The by-election was called following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on August 2.

The Mahkota state assembly, which is located within the Kluang parliamentary constituency, has a total of 66,318 registered voters, with 20 ordinary polling centres opening this Saturday.