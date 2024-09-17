KOTA KINABALU, Sept 17 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil says the Madani government is committed to ensuring Malaysians have access to high-speed 5G internet, and to date, a total of 7,191 5G sites have been developed nationwide, with 564 sites in Sabah and 551 in Sarawak.

He said high-speed 5G internet coverage now stood at 81.9 per cent in populated areas across the country, and the government was working to increase this figure.

“5G coverage in populated areas in Sabah is at 68.9 per cent, while in Sarawak, it is at 62.5 per cent.

“I am very pleased with the telecommunications development in our country for the benefit of our people,” he said in a video message during the national-level Malaysia Day 2024 celebration at Padang Merdeka here yesterday.

The celebration was officiated by Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, as well as federal and state Cabinet ministers.

Fahmi, who is also the co-chairman of the Malaysia Day 2024 Main Committee, expressed his appreciation for the unwavering support and commitment of all parties involved in the Malaysia Day celebration, especially the Sabah state government as the host.

“Let us embrace the spirit of love for our country by strengthening our own identity as a foundation towards a greater Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama