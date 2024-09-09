MACHANG, Sept 9 — Police are investigating a female suspect in her 20s to assist with the investigation into the discovery of a baby boy behind a house in Kampung Sungai Bedal, Temangan, yesterday.

Machang District Police chief Supt Ahmad Shafiki Hussin said that a report was filed at the Temangan Police Station by a 68-year-old informant concerning the discovery of the baby boy, who was found alive and with the umbilical cord still intact, around 10.45 am yesterday.

“The suspect is believed to be the adopted child of the informant. The suspect was reportedly lying in bed all day yesterday, claiming to be suffering from heavy menstrual bleeding and pain.

“However, the suspect later admitted to the informant that the baby was hers,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ahmad Shafiki said that the baby boy had been taken to Hospital Sultan Ismail Petra, Kuala Krai.

“The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for the offence of exposure and abandonment of a child. The public is advised not to make any speculation until the investigation into this case is completed,” he added. — Bernama