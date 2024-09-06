KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that for Asia to prosper, communication with each other must be done independently, without intermediaries.

As South-east Asia boasts a population of 660 million people, the voices in the region must not be suppressed, he said.

“South-east Asia alone is 660 million. Indonesia alone is three-quarter of Europe.

“As such, our voices cannot be unheard, suppressed.

“And for Asia to prosper, we must learn more about each other. We must hear from each other directly, ideally without intermediaries,”

The minister also added that under the current government, no media platform has been shuttered, and no reporter has been arrested, or sent behind bars, due to politics.

However, last month, three journalists from the news site Malaysiakini were summoned by the police about a news article on a possible reshuffle in the position of the nation’s top cops.

They were investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities or services, and Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for publication of statements conducive to public mischief.

On another note, Fahmi also said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s participation in the upcoming Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) intergovernmental organisation summit this October signifies positive developments for Malaysia to enter the group.

Fahmi said the matter is of great significance as Malaysia can expand its economic activities and trade to more countries and attract more Russian tourists to Malaysia.

“This invitation from President Putin to Malaysia is a positive development and we hope it can bear fruit.

“If we look at our economic capability, it’s to increase two-way trade or multiple ways, and it is a positive net for Malaysia,” Fahmi said.

On September 4, the Prime Minister shared on his official Facebook page, that he accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s personal invitation during a recent bilateral meeting between the two leaders at Vladivostok, Russia, for the 9th Eastern Economic Forum.

From Islamic finance to agriculture to education, the Prime Minister said the potential for Malaysia and Russia to leverage their expertise for the mutual benefit of their people was immense.

The upcoming Brics summit will be held in Russia. Malaysia had previously submitted an application to Russia to join Brics in July this year.

Azerbaijan, a North Atlantic Cooperation Council (Nato) member, has also applied to join Brics last month.

Palestine is also expected to apply to join the bloc.

In 2009, Brics was established as a cooperation platform for emerging economies. South Africa joined the group in 2010.

Since then, the group has expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.