KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the victim of a sinkhole at Jalan Masjid India here resumed this morning, after being postponed at 7.30pm yesterday, due to heavy rain.

A Bernama survey at the location at 8am found that the SAR team consisting of the police, fire brigade, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the Civil Defence Force (APM) are already at the scene of the incident early morning.

The SAR operation, which entered its sixth day today, is understood to begin with discussions on the techniques, methods and assigning tasks besides the survey work by the Department of Minerals and Geoscience (JMG) which will also continue at the location in front of Masjid India.

The survey also found the area around the location deserted as the authorities prohibited the public from being near the location of the SAR operation.

Last Friday, Indian national Vijayaletchumy, 48, went missing after falling into an eight-metre-deep pit while passing through the road to go to a nearby temple following a sinkhole incident at Jalan Masjid India.

An SAR operation was activated on the same day, involving members from various security forces and local authorities (PBT) using various techniques including the use of sniffer dogs. — Bernama