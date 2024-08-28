KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad today said he has withdrawn from the Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) presidential race following a Cabinet decision.

The Cabinet decided that administrative members should not run for positions in sports associations.

“I accept the decision and withdraw from running for the position of KLFA President,” Nik Nazmi said in a statement on X today.

He added, “I will continue to commit to supporting KLFA in developing a healthy football ecosystem and support the success of KL City FC as a professional football team.”

Nik Nazmi also affirmed his ongoing commitment to the Setiawangsa Rangers football club, which he founded in 2018.

He said, “At the same time, I will continue to patronise the Setiawangsa Rangers football club, one of the affiliated clubs of KLFA.”

The decision to withdraw aligns with the government’s directive to prevent conflicts of interest by keeping government officials from holding positions in sports associations.

The Cabinet’s decision also means that Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil will not be permitted to run for the top position in KLFA.