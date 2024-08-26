PARIT BUNTAR, Aug 26 — A salesman was jailed for a day and fined RM2,000, in default 14 days in jail, by the Magistrate's Court here today for giving false information to a public servant about the discovery of a newborn baby girl two weeks ago.

Magistrate Muhammad Syaiful Akmal Mohamad Razi meted out the sentence on Muhammad Shahril Muhamad Radzuan, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

Muhammad Shahril, 24, was charged with providing information about the discovery of the baby, which he knew was false, thereby causing the public servant police to use his lawful power to the annoyance of another person.

He was charged with committing the offence at the Bagan Serai Police Station in Kerian district, at 5.48 pm last August 14.

The charge framed under Section 182 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to six months or with a fine of up to RM2,000 or both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Nur Amalina Harun appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Muhammad Faizol Hashim represented the accused. — Bernama