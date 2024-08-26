ALOR SETAR, Aug 26 — The remand of a Rohingya man suspected of murdering his wife and two children in an abandoned building in Pekan Simpang Kuala here has been extended by another week starting today.

The remand extension for the 43-year-old suspect was issued by Magistrate Nur Syifa Mohd Hamzah at the Alor Setar Court Complex today.

Previously, the media reported the discovery of the bodies of a foreign woman and her daughter, aged 43 and 10, respectively, with slash wounds on their necks in a drain behind an abandoned building in Pekan Simpang Kuala at 5 pm last Monday.

Following the discovery, a 43-year-old man, who is also the woman’s husband, was arrested at a mosque in Bukit Pinang at 9 pm the same day.

The body of a boy, estimated to be two years old and confirmed to be the suspect’s youngest child, was found at Pantai Leman, Kuala Kedah, a day later. — Bernama