KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — A former food delivery rider was fined RM1,300, in default two months in jail, by the Magistrates’ Court here today for voluntarily causing hurt to a Nepalese security guard at a condominium last month.

Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin handed down the sentence to Mohamad Najib Sabri Soh, 41, after he pleaded guilty to injuring Shrestha Ram Bahadur, 36, in the elevator lobby of a condominium at Jalan Putramas, Off Jalan Kuching at 10.03pm on July 26.

The charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum one-year prison sentence or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

According to the facts of the case, the accused delivered food to Block A2 of the condominium without removing his helmet.

After ignoring the victim’s request to remove it, he left the food on a chair. The victim then asked a colleague to stop the accused from leaving and to take back the food.

When he returned to retrieve the food, the accused pushed the victim, causing him to fall and sustain a soft tissue injury to his right shoulder.

Earlier, CCTV footage showing a man assaulting the security guard while delivering food at the condominium went viral on social media. — Bernama