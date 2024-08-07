JOHOR BARU, Aug 7 — A retiree claims to have lost over RM650,000 after falling victim to a non-existent online investment scheme on June 26.

Johor Baru Utara District police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said the 73-year-old man received a link from an individual named “Tan Teng Boo” who promised a 90 per cent return on the invested capital.

Attracted by the offer, the senior citizen agreed to invest and subsequently made nine transfers to five different accounts, with a total investment of RM655,109.80, from July 2 to July 30, he said.

“However, the victim realised he had been scammed when he was unable to withdraw the displayed profits from the link https://www.arohiltd.com/mobile/en-us/m.html#/signIn?redirect=%2F.

“He was then informed by ‘Tan Teng Boo’ that the account had been blocked. He lodged a report yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, and will also cover the involvement of mule accounts if any, he added. — Bernama