KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — A former officer with the title of “Datuk” from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd (SPNB) was arrested along with two others by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over an alleged bribery linked to a housing project in Kuantan, Pahang.

MACC deputy chief commissioner Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the arrests of the suspects under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009, online news outlet Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported today.

The suspects are said to be between the ages 40 and 60 and were reportedly detained upon their arrival at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya between 6.30pm and 7pm last Monday.

The news portal cited an unnamed MACC source saying the suspects allegedly received approximately RM110 million in bribes from a construction company to bypass the SPNB board and approve an additional development deal.

The agreement reportedly contained unfair clauses, resulting in SPNB losing tens of millions of ringgit.

One suspect has been released on MACC bail after his statement was recorded, according to FMT.

FMT cited the same source saying a five-day remand order for the suspects was issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Burhanuddin until August 3.