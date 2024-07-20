KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The 14 roads closed for the Installation Ceremony of the 17th King of Malaysia will be reopened in stages, said Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

He said the roads were closed from 8am today to facilitate the smooth passage of royal vehicles and dignitaries attending the ceremony.

“The roads will be closed during the royal guests’ and dignitaries’ arrival periods and reopened after the installation ceremony is over.

“A similar situation will occur during the Royal Banquet tonight,” he told a press conference at Istana Negara here today.

The 14 roads involved are Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Kia Peng, Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Sultan Iskandar Expressway, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, Jalan Semantan, Jalan Damansara, Jalan Istana, Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway, Jalan Kuching (southbound), Dato Onn Roundabout and Jalan Parlimen.

They were temporarily closed in stages from 8am for the Installation Ceremony and would be closed from 8pm for the Royal Banquet.

Mohd Yusri said 1,250 officers and personnel from JSPT were mobilised for the task of escorting dignitaries, managing traffic, and enforcing traffic laws and regulations throughout the King’s Installation Events from last Thursday until July 27.

At the same time, 378 personnel were assigned to ensure the smooth running of the installation ceremony at Istana Negara today.

“We take today’s event very seriously and have made extensive preparations to ensure all personnel understand their responsibilities and that no small mistakes are made.

“We should cherish this event as a historic moment, and I thank the public and agencies involved, including Kuala Lumpur City Hall, for ensuring the smooth conduct of today’s ceremony,” he said.

The Installation Ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia is taking place at the Throne Room of Istana Negara.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath and signed the instrument of office as the 17th King on January 31. — Bernama