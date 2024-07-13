KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Air Selangor put out a statement last night to refute viral claims there was a phishing scam being spread via red tags and QR codes.

Photos of red tags with the Air Selangor and a QR code on them, attached to water supply pipes, have been spreading around with people asking if this was a new scam.

Air Selangor confirmed they were legitimate tags used to notify users of a halt to their water supply pending payment of their outstanding bills.

Air Selangor users who have received those tagged notices, despite not having outstanding bills, are advised to contact Air Selangor via the 15300 hotline number, the Air Selangor app or the Help Centre on the water company’s website at www.airselangor.com.

According to a New Straits Times report, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf confirmed police investigations found that Air Selangor had been using the tags for at least three years, and only when water supplies had been halted.

He advised the public to refer to proper channels for verification and not to panic, while also reminding the public not to scan unverified QR codes.

