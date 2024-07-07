SEREMBAN, July 7 — Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir said that the people in the state should emulate the principles of Prophet Muhammad SAW, who prioritised brotherhood and compassion.

He emphasised that Islam is a religion of harmony, with Prophet Muhammad SAW exemplifying love among humanity and respecting the religious beliefs and cultural practices of all communities.

Tuanku Muhriz said that the Prophet consistently employed diplomatic approaches to resolve conflicts and differences of opinion within society at that time.

“This exemplary behaviour should be embraced by all segments of society in Negeri Sembilan to nurture unity and solidarity among leaders and the people, ensuring the continued prosperity and harmony of this blessed state,” he said at the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration at the state mosque here.

Tuanku Muhriz, Tunku Ampuan Besar Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud, and Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz, arrived at around 7pm, accompanied by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Tuanku Muhriz said the hijrah event has elevated the dignity and civilisation of Islam and its people, urging everyone to embark on a journey towards building a quality society grounded in noble values and virtuous conduct.

He also reminded all parties in the state to respect Islam as the religion of the country while ensuring justice for all.

“I pray that Allah SWT bestows prosperity upon Negeri Sembilan and its people, continuously blessing them with enduring harmony,” Tuanku Muhriz said.

Earlier, the end-of-year prayer was recited by the state Mufti, Datuk Dr Faudzinaim Badaruddin.

Tuanku Muhriz also presented the state-level Maal Hijrah Award to Distinguished Professor, Datuk Shamsul Amri Baharuddin.

Shamsul, 73, from Jempol, is the founding director of the Institute of Ethnic Studies at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (KITA-UKM). — Bernama