KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The Maal Hijrah 2024/1446H celebrations held in several states last night included lectures, Yasin and Tahlil recitations, as well as prayers marking the end and beginning of the year.

In Selangor, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, graced the state-level Ambang Hijrah and Maal Hijrah celebrations programme at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam.

Also present at the event, which began at 7.15pm, was Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

On arrival, they were greeted by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Selangor State Secretary Datuk Haris Kasim, Selangor Mufti Datuk Anhar Opir, and Selangor Islamic Religious Department director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad.

The Selangor Ruler joined the congregation in reciting the year-end prayer, performing Maghrib and Isha prayers and listening to the Maal Hijrah sermon titled Migration is Freedom delivered by Ustaz Pahrol Mohamad Juoi.

In Melaka, the state-level Maal Hijrah 1446H celebration held at Hang Jebat Stadium, Krubong, was attended by about 50,000 people. The programme began with year-end and new year prayers led by state mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil, followed by a gathering for Yasin recitation and a congregational Maghrib prayers.

The evening’s events proceeded with the main ceremony, including the official launch and presentation of the Maal Hijrah Personality Award by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

In his speech, Ab Rauf said that the Melaka government constantly ensures the flourishing of Islamic values in the blessed land of Melaka by organising various religious programmes, including during the tourism month in conjunction with Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024).

The programme also featured a special sermon by renowned preacher Al-Fadhil Ustaz Abdul Somad, who received the Murabbi Nusantara Award from the Melaka government, along with qasidah performances by the Ahbabusham Group and the Ar Rahman Group.

In Johor, the year-end and new year prayer ceremony in conjunction with the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration was held at Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque in Johor Baru yesterday.

The ceremony was attended by the State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid, State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, and Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) advisor Datuk Dr Nooh Gadot.

The event was led by chief imam Makhadzir Abdan, beginning with Yasin and Tahlil recitations and the year-end prayer, followed by Maghrib prayers attended by about 200 congregants.

In Kelantan, Tengku Mahkota Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra graced the state-level Hijratul Rasul Ceremony for 2024/1446H at Al-Sultan Ismail Petra Mosque, Kubang Kerian, here last night.

On arrival, he was welcomed by Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud, State Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz, Islamic Development, Da’wah, Information and Regional Relations Committee chairman Mohd Asri Mat Daud and Kelantan mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nassuruddin, in his speech, urged Muslims to maintain brotherhood, unity and national peace through a multi-racial society.

“A multi-racial society will create a balanced civilisation for the development of religion, race and nation,” he said.

Earlier, Tengku Muhammad Fakhry conferred the Hijratul Rasul Figure award for 2024/1446H to Universiti Malaya academician Datuk Prof Dr Mohd Yakub Zulkifli Mohd Yusoff. — Bernama