NIBONG TEBAL, June 28 — Penang Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s State Leadership Council deputy chairman Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid has urged an end to acts of sabotage against the campaign machinery in the Sungai Bakap by-election by certain parties.

Dr Mohamad, who is also Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) election director for the by-election, emphasised that everyone should campaign professionally without provoking their opponents.

“We are not accusing anyone, but it certainly did not come from our side. So, we ask for these acts to stop. Let’s compete and campaign professionally,” he told Bernama after a gathering with members of the Malaysian 4B Alumni in Kampung Tasek Chempedak, Simpang Ampat, last night.

Also present at the event was the PH candidate for the by-election, Joohari Ariffin.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the Penang branch of Angkatan Muda Keadilan lodged a police report, alleging that certain parties are attempting to sabotage the Unity campaign machinery for the by-election by damaging PH banners and flags.

Branch chief Muhammad Fadzli Roslan claimed that 38 banners and 53 flags installed around Bandar Tasek Mutiara, Simpang Ampat, were taken down by irresponsible parties, with some even thrown into drains.

The Sungai Bakap by-election on July 6 will feature a one-on-one contest between PH’s Joohari and Perikatan Nasional’s Abidin Ismail.

Advertisement

The by-election is being held following the death of the incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, due to abdominal inflammation on May 24. — Bernama