SIBU, June 22 — A contractor here will be blacklisted after rejecting a school’s multipurpose court fencing project despite having participated in the draw session and being awarded with it.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said the contractor was hired to execute the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) project at SMK Bukit Assek but rejected the contract after being awarded the project.

“I am disappointed with the attitude of this contractor and I label them as irresponsible. They participated in the draw session and were awarded the project but rejected for certain reasons.

“Before they participated in the draw session, they were already briefed regarding the project cost and scope of work by the implementing agency,” he said when met by reporters after handing out incentives to Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) top performers during the Education Incentive Award ceremony at SMK Bukit Assek today.

He added that the RM50,000 project is part of Bukit Assek’s RTP for 2023 with the Sibu Municipal Council as the implementing agency.

“Due to the contractor’s attitude, the school did not benefit from the project which was scheduled to be completed today — we could have inaugurated the project after this event,” he said.

Chieng said he will write a letter to the Sibu Resident office to blacklist the contractor from participating in RTP projects in the Bukit Assek constituency. — The Borneo Post

