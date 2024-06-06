MELAKA, June 6 — An Indonesian male cleaner was fined RM4,000 by the Ayer Keroh Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to recording a woman in the toilet last Sunday.

Magistrate Nabilah Nizam also ordered Feri, 27, to serve six months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

The man was charged with insulting the modesty of a 24-year-old woman by filming her, using his mobile phone, while she was using a shop toilet in Lorong Hang Jebat at 4.15pm.

The charge framed under Section 509 of the Penal Code carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment or with a fine or both.

Previously, Melaka police chief Datuk Zainal Samah in a statement said the victim was in the toilet located on the first floor of the shop premises when she found a mobile phone hidden in the left wall.

The victim later informed the store manager about the incident and checked the cleaner’s phone, where she found a video recording of herself in the toilet.

The victim then reported the incident to the Melaka Tengah Police Station, leading to the arrest of the Indonesian national. — Bernama

