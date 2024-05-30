KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 ― Starting June 1, all cable-laying ships engaged in the installation, maintenance and repair of submarine telecommunication cables landed at any submarine cable landing centre in Malaysian waters are exempt from the cabotage policy.

The Transport Ministry, in a statement, said the exemption was made under Section 65U of the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952.

It said that Transport Minister Anthony Loke signed a gazette yesterday aimed at boosting investments in internet technology infrastructure in Malaysia.

In the same statement, Loke said that Malaysian and international tech companies had since 2020 voiced the need for the government to adopt a more progressive regulatory framework that can promote more investments in the tech sector.

“The unity government is committed to accelerating the development of Malaysia’s digital infrastructure,” he said.

The government has also revoked the cabotage policy exemption for all ships carrying cargo from any port in Sarawak to any port in Peninsular Malaysia, Labuan, and Sabah, and vice versa at the request of the Sarawak government. ― Bernama

