KOTA BARU, May 25 — The 5G network coverage in Malaysia has reached its target of 65 per cent coverage, which represents a significant step in the country’s progress in digitalisation, Digital Ministry secretary-general Digital Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said.

He added that the 5G coverage was important not only to connect phones but serves a bigger function in several industries.

“5G coverage can act as a catalyst for the economy by providing a paradigm shift as it isn’t just for phone connectivity.... in industry, when we have 5G then we are really efficient and good, and it will help boost that industry,” he told reporters after officiating the Kota Baru My Digital Tour here today, which was also attended by Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and Kelantan Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah.

Rodzi said with 5G coverage, it will enable the use of drones to monitor crops and the effective use of fertiliser in the agriculture industry, while in the public transport system, good 5G coverage can allow the full integration of all transport systems, including buses, trains and taxis.

From a healthcare standpoint, surgeries without the presence of doctors could be accomplished with good 5G coverage, he said, adding that the country was moving in this direction through the role played by the administrating agency, Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) under the Digital Ministry. — Bernama

