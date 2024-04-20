PUTRAJAYA, April 20 ― The Health Ministry (MoH) issued 5,549 compounds worth RM1.4 million for smoking offences in March, said its director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.

He said the MoH conducted enforcement visits to 18,178 premises under the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004, resulting in a total of 8,926 notices issued for various offences.

“Through the enforcement of the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975 to prevent and control dengue fever, 3,816 compounds worth RM1.91 million were issued, averaging RM500 per compound,” he said in a statement today.

He said 642 cases were registered for court action, while 95 cases were convicted in court, with fines totalling RM180,600.

Meanwhile, Dr Muhammad Radzi said that through the enforcement of the Food Act 1983, a total of 33,473 food premises were inspected.

“Some 124 premises, or 0.37 per cent of the total premises inspected, were issued temporary closure notices,” he said, adding that this measure was aimed at ensuring the cleanliness of the premises and the food served. ― Bernama

