SEPANG, April 14 — Police have launched a manhunt for the man who shot and seriously injured a bodyguard at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 here today.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said CID personnel in neighbouring states had been roped in for the operation, which will cover the country’s border areas.

He urged the 38-year-old suspect to turn himself in.

“I advise the suspect to cooperate and surrender at any police station. Police have identified the suspect, who is dangerous and armed.

Advertisement

“Therefore, anyone who comes across the suspect should share the information (alert police) and should not act on their own,” he told a press conference after inspecting KLIA 1.

Mohd Shuhaily said the suspect did not have a firearms licence.

In the 1.20 am incident, the man fired two shots at his wife at the entrance of the arrival hall but missed, with one of the shots hitting one of her two bodyguards.

Advertisement

The suspect fled in a car parked at level two of Block C.

Mohd Shuhaily said police viewed the incident seriously as KLIA 1 is a major gateway into the country.

“My presence here is a testament to that. This is not the first incident; security measures will be reviewed,” he added.

However, Mohd Shuhaily advised the public not to be unduly worried over security at KLIA 1, saying the shooting was an isolated incident sparked by a personal dispute. — Bernama