JOHOR BARU, April 12 — The Fire and Rescue Department and police have activated a search and rescue (SAR) operation for an unidentified man who is feared to have drowned after he reportedly jumped off Sungai Danga Bridge in Taman Perling here, earlier today.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department said the operations control centre received a distress call at 4.35am.

“The call was made by a member of the public who said he had witnessed a man jumping off Sungai Danga Bridge and into the river below.

“A team of 10 firemen from the Larkin Fire and Rescue Station were immediately despatched to the scene to mount a surface search of the area,” read the statement.

Advertisement

The search was conducted within a 6km radius from where the victim reportedly fell into Sungai Danga.

Sungai Danga is part of a main riverine area that connects to the popular Danga Bay area of the city centre.

Authorities have yet to identify the victim, saying that they only found a pair of white sandals left at the bridge.

Advertisement

The SAR operation was later joined by 16 scuba divers who were deployed from the state’s fire and rescue department at 9.40am.

Policemen from the Johor Baru North district police are also assisting the operation.

The SAR operation is still ongoing at the time of writing.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people. Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); and Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am).



