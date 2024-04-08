KUCHING, April 8 — A seven-foot-long snake was found to have intruded onto the switchgear at the Oya 275kV Substation, leading to an unexpected power interruption affecting the Oya, Salim and Deshon areas in Sibu yesterday.

Sarawak Energy said its operations arm Syarikat Sesco Berhad’s (Sesco) technical team had removed the carcass, conducted a thorough inspection to ensure safety and restored supply to the affected customers by 4.43am without further incidents.

Sarawak Energy’s Transmission Substations senior manager Sia Chiu Tiing thanked the public for their patience and understanding during the incident.

“Upon receiving the report, we immediately despatched our technical team to the site to investigate and initiate supply restoration works.

Advertisement

“Given the high voltage nature of our facilities, comprehensive precautions are necessary to ensure safety and prevent equipment damage,” said Sia in a statement today.

According to the statement, Sarawak Energy is actively exploring solutions to mitigate such incidents including installing anti-animal climbing guards and conducting regular patrols of the overhead lines in areas with high wildlife presence.

Sesco remains committed to maintaining the condition of its electricity infrastructure and equipment, conducting timely scheduled maintenance works to ensure a continuous and reliable power supply for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive seasons.

Advertisement

“However, ensuring a reliable supply across the state poses challenges, as Sarawak’s transmission and distribution power lines run a great distance alongside or through forests, farms and plantations. This has brought about unique challenges caused by wildlife,” added the statement.

For any queries or wildlife sightings on Sarawak Energy’s facilities, customers can call its 24/7 Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111, email [email protected] or chat with the virtual agent Carina.

Alternatively, customers can also reach the utility provider through Sarawak Energy’s mobile application, SEB Cares, which can be downloaded via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. — The Borneo Post