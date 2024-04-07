IPOH, April 7 — An army veteran in his 40s and his wife were killed while eight others were injured in an accident involving two cars East-West Highway near the Banjaran Titiwangsa rest area in Gerik today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department deputy director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said a distress call was received at 12.23pm.

At the scene, firemen found that a Toyota Innova vehicle with a man and four women had crashed head-on with a Proton Persona carrying the couple, a female baby and two boys.

Advertisement

All of the victims had already been removed from the two vehicles when firemen reached the scene.

The victims’ bodies and those injured were taken to the Gerik hospital, he said. — Bernama

Advertisement