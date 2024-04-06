PUTRAJAYA, April 6 — Four Facebook account owners suspected of sending fake content involving the organisation of a Quran recital were summoned by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to record their statements yesterday.

MCMC, in a statement today, stated that all data uploaded by the individuals concerned had been recorded as evidence for further action.

It also stated that several more individuals would be called to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year, or both upon conviction.

“MCMC is investigating the spread of false content involving the organisation of a Quran recital.

“The spread of the content was detected on the Facebook application through several accounts,” read the statement.

The commission advised the public not to misuse network and online application services to spread false or fake content.

Claims about Malaysia no longer organising the Quran Recital assembly, but focusing more on holding concerts, have gone viral on Facebook and X accounts for the past few days.

This was refuted by the deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan last Wednesday (April), saying that the national-level Quran Recital and Memorisation Assembly has been set for May 23 to 28 in Kuantan, Pahang.

The International Quran Recitation and Memorisation Assembly is scheduled from Oct 5 to 12. — Bernama