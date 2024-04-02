KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has cautioned civil servants who will receive Aidilfitri Special Financial Assistance (BKK) and recipients of Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR) not to fall for online scam syndicates.

Fahmi said he did not want unscrupulous parties to take advantage of the good news for the people.

“I plead from my heart, please be careful and do not become victims of scams. If we receive calls from unfamiliar numbers, please check first.

“If you receive messages from someone claiming to be your friend, please verify first, and if you receive an email asking you to click here, or download an application, please do not click on unfamiliar emails,” he said after observing a training session of the KL City FC squad at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras, here last night.

Advertisement

Fahmi is also the patron of KL City FC.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday announced that civil servants in Grade 56 and below, including contract appointments, and government retirees, will each receive Aidilfitri BKK amounting to RM500 and RM250 respectively this Friday.

In addition, a total of 8.4 million Malaysians will receive Phase 2 STR payments ranging from RM100 to RM650, which will be credited into their accounts starting this Wednesday.

Advertisement

Regarding Aidilfitri BKK, Fahmi said honestly it was a very good surprise and certainly brought joy to civil servants who will be celebrating Aidilfitri.

“If I remember the discussions or when asking the Prime Minister before, he often mentioned that the government had provided RM2,000 assistance for civil servants some time ago, but when Aidilfitri BKK was announced yesterday, it is definitely a very heartwarming and mood-changing matter,” he said.

Fahmi also hoped that civil servants would make the best use of the assistance and suggested that they support traders in Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars such as those in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR).

“Let’s go there physically and support them, most of whom are Bumiputera traders. Let’s help them, and this is my hope,” he said. — Bernama