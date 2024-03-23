KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 ― Staff of the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) are the “front liners” who always provide round-the-clock service to the public, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said they also play a key role in understanding the climate phenomena towards protecting life on earth.

“Thank you to all meteorologists, especially MetMalaysians, for their contribution in channelling information and helping the community to understand the current weather conditions better and be better prepared to face possible disasters,” he said in a post on Facebook in conjunction with the World Meteorology Day today.

Ahmad Zahid, also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said he hoped that the World Meteorology Day celebration would educate the public to appreciate the importance of meteorologists to the world and of preserving the sustainability of the natural environment.

World Meteorological Day is celebrated on March 23 every year and this year's theme is At Frontline of Climate Action.

The theme was chosen to highlight the meteorological services that play an important role in reducing the risk and impact of climate change. ― Bernama