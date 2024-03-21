PUTRAJAYA, March 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called on all leaders in the government to seek suitable ways and methods to address the problems faced by the people in their respective hometowns.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, believes that such steps can solve half of the issues related to social, financial, and educational issues in rural areas.

“We all must take on this responsibility. I myself begin with Cherok Tok Kun, (my hometown) in Bukit Mertajam (Penang).

“Within this week, I have to contact some friends and even return to my hometown to make sure that all representatives of women, youth, mosque committees, and village committees are doing their job to inform me about any facilities and assistance needed by the people, especially the poor, or about school or drug issues there.

“All these problems must be addressed,” he said at the 2024 Malaysia Madani Executive Talk Programme for Civil Servants here today.

On the role of the people in elevating the country’s status, Anwar called on all parties to put a stop to stagnant and outdated debates and discussions.

The Prime Minister said he believes that the nation must progress and focus on aspects of knowledge, exploration of new sciences, and digital technology through the spirit of unity.

“There is no use in fighting to win by sowing hatred and disparaging others as it will not elevate (the reputation of) the country in any aspects,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that a great race cannot be built by belittling other races, but by showing its goodness through actions, dialogue, leadership, attitude, culture, discipline, and integrity.

Anwar said he wants these matters to be emphasised because disparaging other races will not do any good to the people and the country.

“We do not win by disparaging others, but through our integrity, credibility, and skills,” he said. — Bernama