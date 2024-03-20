KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The Dewan Rakyat was informed today that individuals who do not register in the Main Database (Padu) system might risk missing out on government aid and subsidies.

Deputy Economy Minister, Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib, stated that the government, however, can utilise alternative methods such as integrating administrative data from various public sector agencies to channel aid to such individuals.

“As of March 12, Padu has integrated 314 sets of data from various agencies to form comprehensive individual profiles. This includes information on 8.6 million applicants for the Cash Contribution Scheme (STR) for B40 Malaysian citizens.

“Therefore, the government calls upon all parties to support and cooperate in increasing the Padu registration,” she said during the question and answer session in Dewan Rakyat today.

She was addressing a question from Mohamad Shafizan Kepli (GPS-Batang Lupar), who sought information on alternatives available to individuals unable to register in PADU for various reasons, and inquired about assurances regarding their access to the facilities and assistance provided.

Hanifah emphasised that while registration with PADU is not obligatory, it is strongly encouraged for citizens aged 18 and above, noting that as of yesterday, nearly 6.03 million, or 27.4 per cent, of citizens and permanent residents in Malaysia have already registered with the system.

To boost registration and updates, she highlighted that the government has set up PADU counters at various locations, including 911 Digital Economic Centres (PEDi), 27 Urban Transformation Centres (UTC) and Rural Transformation Centres (RTC), as well as health offices, parliamentary service offices, and state assemblymen offices.

As for data security, Hanifah assured that the government diligently implements measures to safeguard it, adhering to guidelines and processes spearheaded by the National Digital Agency, encompassing critical security protocols to ensure the protection of data stored within the Padu system, all under the supervision of the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

“We adhere to security features outlined by international bodies such as the Open Worldwide Application Security Project, Top 10 National Institute of Standards and Technology, and the Centre for Internet Security.

“In terms of network parameters, we employ integrated access ecosystems via state-of-the-art security technology, including authentication systems and intrusion prevention systems, Web Application Firewalls and Audit Trails,” she added. — Bernama