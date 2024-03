LABUAN, March 16 — A fire broke out today at Seng Seng Woodwork Co, a prominent three-decade-old wood and furniture factory.

The fire started at 11am at the factory which is located in Jalan Pohon Batu, Kampung Durian Tunjong.

The Labuan Fire and Rescue Department responded to a distress call at 11.05am and dispatched two fire engines to the scene.

While efforts to extinguish the blaze are underway, the cause of the fire is still being investigated. — Bernama