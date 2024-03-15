KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Four facilities, worth RM7.5 million and constructed through public donations via Muslim Care Malaysia (MCM), have been destroyed in Palestine since the conflict erupted on Oct 7 last year.

MCM president Zulkifli Wahijan said these facilities are the Muhammad Al Amin Mosque, Rafah Immigration Complex, Enaya Physiotherapy Centre and Palestinian Endowment Complex.

“Three of these four assets have been completely obliterated, while the business complex (Palestinian Endowment Complex) can be repaired as its fundamental structure remains intact.

“God willing, restoration work will be carried out once the situation allows. We will also rebuild our destroyed buildings,” he told reporters.

He was met at the charity iftar event (Palestine, Syria and Yemen) here last night, with former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri also present.

A sum of RM2 million was successfully raised during the event, which was attended by 500 participants, including representatives from various corporate companies.

Zulkifli said MCM aims to raise RM5 million throughout this Ramadan, with all funds earmarked for Palestine, Syria and Yemen.

“Sixty per cent of the contributions will be directed towards Palestine, currently suffering from relentless attacks for nearly six months.

“Additionally, the aid will be extended to Syria, which has been in war for over 10 years, and Yemen, which is currently experiencing a crisis,” he said.

According to Zulkifli, MCM has disbursed RM3 million to Palestine from October 2023 to March this year, covering winter relief and food assistance.

Members of the public who wish to contribute can do so by channelling their donations to Muslim Care Malaysia Maybank account 564490211159 or Bank Islam 14014010147470. — Bernama