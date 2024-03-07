PUTRAJAYA, March 7 — Cooperation between the federal and state governments is crucial in discussing issues related to water quality, including devising a strategy for the conservation of river water quality, said Environment director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar.

He said that the Department of Environment (DoE) will refine the cooperation and commitment, involving the federal and state governments, regarding pollution issues which need to be looked at comprehensively.

“Particularly, on matters under their respective purviews as the further discussion for joint coordination, so that all related issues can be resolved holistically,” he said in a statement after attending the 2024 DoE Directors’ Meeting.

He added that, during the meeting, matters related to the role and cooperation between the federal and state governments, in controlling and dealing with the deterioration of river water quality in this country, were also discussed.

“The meeting also emphasised matters under the functions and roles of the DoE, which always require continuous improvement to ensure that the quality of DoE service delivery meets the expectations of the public.

Wan Abdul Latiff said that the meeting also served as a platform for the DoE to continue to commit to planning a framework, related to controlling the sources of pollution from various activities, so that the department continues to be empowered, in line with the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

He added that issues related to the environment need to be dealt with comprehensively, taking into account the Environmental Quality Report data issued by the DoE in 2023, showing that out of 672 rivers monitored, 486 rivers or 72 per cent are in the clean category, 161 rivers (24 per cent) in the medium category and 25 rivers (four per cent) are polluted. — Bernama