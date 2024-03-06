KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) is reminding the people not open any doubtful messages or posts to avoid falling victims to online scam.

In a statement, TH said this followed a case involving a TH depositor who was a victim of fraud involving a loss of up to RM12,000 which was transferred from his account through five transactions in just four days.

However, according to TH, in that case, TH had taken proactive measures by freezing the victim’s account to prevent greater losses, three days before the complaint was made by the victim after discovering that there was a suspicious transaction.

“TH is also conducting an investigation on this matter. The victim has also made a police report and TH will cooperate with the police in the investigation,” said TH.

Previously, the media reported that a bilal of a mosque in Ulu Yam Bharu, Hulu Selangor lost RM12,000 after the money in his TH account was suspected to have been transferred to someone else’s account.

The victim made a follow-up police report after receiving a message from the Tabung Haji hotline stating that money had been transferred from his account.

For any further enquiries, depositors can contact THCC at 03-62071919. — Bernama