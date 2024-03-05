KOTA MARUDU, March 5 — Community leaders and government agencies need to to assist the government in its efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty in the country, said political secretary to the prime minister Datuk Azman Abidin.

He said their role was crucial in monitoring and providing reports to the government, particularly regarding those still classified as hardcore poor.

“Therefore, we are very grateful to community leaders and agencies who provide us with reports.

“Based on these reports, we will go down to the ground to find solutions and help bring these citizens out of hardcore poverty,” he told reporters after conducting “ziarah kasih” visits to dilapidated houses in this district.

Advertisement

Commenting on the programme, Azman said he and staff from the Implementation Coordination Unit, Prime Minister’s Department (ICU JPM) visited 10 poor households selected to receive food donations and cash.

“I was shocked to see that these houses are not fit for living. While some dilapidated houses may still be livable, these are not.

“I will request detailed reports from local leaders and district offices so that we can promptly help resolve this issue,” he said.

Advertisement

He also said that the Madani government, especially Anwar, is striving to eliminate hardcore poverty in the country, and this can only be realised through the cooperation of all parties, especially community leaders and government agencies. — Bernama