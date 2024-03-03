GEORGE TOWN, March 3 — A total of 2.25 tonnes of garbage was collected by the Penang City Council (MBPP) cleaning task force or Wira Baju Yellow (MBPP) along the road divider in Jalan Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu, here.

MBPP through a statement on Facebook said the garbage was collected through a special operation carried out for two days since yesterday.

“Yesterday the team managed to collect 0.75 tonnes of rubbish and today 1.5 tonnes making the total amount of waste collected as 2.5 tonnes.

“Some of the rubbish were caused by accidents and some were deliberately thrown by irresponsible road users,” according to the statement.

MBPP said the operation also received assistance from MBPP traffic wardens who ensured the smooth flow of traffic and the safety of the employees carrying out their duties.

He said that the cleaning operation of the road divider on Jalan Tun Dr Lim Cheong Eu was carried out on a regular schedule by the MBPP Municipal Services Department to ensure cleanliness in the area as well as guaranteeing the safety of users passing through it. — Bernama

