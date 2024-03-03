OSLO, March 3 — King Harald of Norway was preparing on Sunday to return home from Malaysia, the royal palace said, after falling ill and spending several days in hospital while on holiday.

The oldest reigning monarch in Europe at 87 years old, Harald contracted an infection while on a trip to the island of Langkawi and was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

The palace said on Saturday that he had been fitted with a “temporary” pacemaker, which his personal physician said would make his return safer.

On Sunday, the palace said in a statement that Harald would “soon be on his way to Langkawi Airport for medical transportation”, and would be joined by the queen.

“Upon arrival in Norway, His Majesty will be admitted to the hospital Rikshospitalet,” the statement continued.

“His Majesty will be on sick leave for two weeks.”

A medical plane operated by Scandinavian airline SAS landed in Langkawi on Friday but authorities did not confirm whether it was intended for the king.

Langkawi air traffic control previously told AFP that the SAS plane was due to depart on Sunday.

Harald needs crutches to get around and has suffered a series of health issues in recent years.

In January, he caught a respiratory infection days after dismissing speculation that he might abdicate, following the lead of distant cousin Queen Margrethe II in Denmark.

In his absence, Crown Prince Haakon, 50, has stepped in as regent. — AFP