KUANTAN, Jan 30 ― Their Majesties Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah returned to Pahang today after completing a five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong.

The special aircraft ferrying Their Majesties touched down at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Air Base here at 11.55am.

Their Majesties were greeted upon arrival by the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and royal family members.

Advertisement

They were accorded a royal ceremonial welcome attended by the state government’s leadership, led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, and thousands of members of the public.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah then proceeded to the royal dais. The honour guard stood in salute, after which the 'Negaraku' national anthem was played, and a 21-gun salute was fired by the 7th Royal Artillery Regiment, Batu 3 Camp, Temerloh.

Al-Sultan Abdullah who was clad in the official attire of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, known as "Muskat” then inspected a guard-of-honour, followed by a prayer recited by Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Osman. The honour guard stood in salute for the second time, after which the ‘Negaraku’ and ‘Allah Selamatkan Sultan Kami’ were played. ― Bernama

Advertisement