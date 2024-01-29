JOHOR BARU, Jan 29 — Police have arrested two men in separate raids following their alleged involvement in a gang fight at a restaurant in Taman Impian Emas here last Friday.

Johor Baru North police chief Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said the first suspect was arrested by a joint team from the state police contingent and district police.

“Police arrested the 40-year-old suspect along the road of Jalan Putih in Skudai at 12.15am yesterday

“Following that, police also arrested the second suspect, who is a 38-year-old man, at a house in Kota Masai near Pasir Gudang at 1am on the same day.

“Both suspects have previous criminal records and have been remanded for four days until this Wednesday to facilitate investigations,” he said in a statement today.

He was commenting on a violent gang fight involving sharp objects at a restaurant in Taman Impian Emas in Skudai here last week.

Balbeer Singh said investigators are still actively tracking down the other suspects who were involved in the gang fight.

He assured the public that police are investigating the incident and will conduct a thorough probe.

Last Friday, a group of men armed with machetes stormed a restaurant in Taman Impian Emas, Skudai here where several patrons were assaulted.

During the attack, believed to have taken place at 11.50pm, the assailants were caught on a 45-second video hitting several patrons with machetes and also tables before they fled.