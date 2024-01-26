IPOH, Jan 26 ― A carpenter and his salesman friend were jointly charged in the Sessions Court here today with breaking into a house, resulting in losses of more than RM1 million, last month.

Tan Kok Leong, 56, and Chan Weng Aon, 39, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read out before Judge Norita Mohd Ardani.

The two men were jointly charged with breaking into a house belonging to one Tan Soo Seng to steal, among others, two luxury Rolex and IWC watches, jewellery and a laptop worth RM1.25 million at No 11, Persiaran Shanghai Mansion Park here at 1.16pm on December 12 last year.

The charge, framed under Section 457 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides imprisonment for up to 14 years upon conviction.

The court allowed them bail of RM10,000 with one surety each and also ordered them to report themselves at a police station once a month, as well as surrender their passports and not intimidate witnesses in the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Evangeline Simon Silvaraj prosecuted, while lawyer Mohamad Khazali Yin represented Tan and Chan.

The court set March 13 for mention for submission of documents. ― Bernama