KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Malaysia Airlines has increased its flight schedule by an additional 124 flights, serving both domestic and selected international destinations following heightened travel demands during the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) and school holidays from February to March 2024.

The airline will also be upgrading a total of 12 aircraft during the CNY period to accommodate passengers departing to and from Kota Kinabalu (BKI), Kuching (KCH) and Penang (PEN), which will be operated by its Airbus A330-200 and A330-300 aircraft, the national carrier said in a statement today.

Malaysia Airlines’ parent company Malaysia Aviation Group’s (MAG) chief commercial officer of airlines Dersenish Aresandiran said additional strategically scheduled flights during the upcoming CNY and school holidays offer enhanced choices and convenience, reflecting Malaysia Airlines’ dedication to ensuring each journey is seamless and enjoyable.

“We are introducing these extra flights as a testament to our commitment to the nation and its people, ensuring their ability to return home during the festive season,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines’ sister company Firefly recently operated the first international flight to Sabah’s east coast district of Tawau. The charter flight departed from Nanjing, China carrying 157 passengers and arrived in Tawau on January 23, 2024.

“Firefly will operate the chartered flights three times weekly, scheduled to arrive in Tawau every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with a 540-seat capacity per week until the end of March 2024,” he added. — Bernama

Advertisement