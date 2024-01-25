KUDAT, Jan 25 — A total of 14,098 people in Sabah benefitted from the Driver’s Licence Assistance Programme (MyLesen) B2 since its implementation in 2010, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said the programme had been implemented in 40 times throughout Sabah and it will continue to be expanded so that more people will receive the benefits.

“The MyLesen programme is a initiative of the Transport Ministry to help the B40 group get Class B2 motorcycle licences for free,” he said.

“The MyLesen B2 programme targets the B40 group, especially recipients of zakat/baitulmal assistance (State Islamic Religious Department) or recipients receiving assistance from the Social Welfare Department (JKM),” he said.

Advertisement

Loke said this at the launching ceremony of MyLesen 2024 for the Kudat parliamentary constituency which was also attended by Kudat member of parliament Datuk Verdon Bahanda.

Elaborating further, Loe said the programme’s main objective is to increase the socio-economic capabilities of the B40 group.

“Additionally, the programme also aims to raise community awareness to place importance on road safety, in addition to overcome the problem of not having a Class B2 Driving Licence among the underprivileged,” he said.

Advertisement

Regarding the ceremony, he said the MyLesen B2 programme at the Kudat parliamentary level was approved on January 12.

“Therefore, I call on the entire community in the Kudat district to seize this opportunity to participate in this programme,” he added.

Meanwhile, MyLesen recipient Masal Khan Azizahmad, 24, said the initiative was very helpful for those in the lower-income group to obtain a B2 licence.

“I received information about this programme from the Kudat parliamentary service centre via Facebook, so I immediately registered because I do not want to miss this opportunity as such programmes do not happen often,” he added. — Bernama