KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The government has extended the concession of Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) to operate KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit, from 2029 to 2059.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the 30-year concession extension will enable ERL to determine the fare based on the market rate.

He said the government will also not be paying any charges or fees from the revenue of Passenger Service Charge (PSC) to ERL.

Currently, ERL is receiving PSC collection amounting to RM1 for each domestic flight passenger and RM5 for international flight passenger through KLIA.

Advertisement

“The approach is seen as a win-win situation. Consumers will also benefit from better ERL services...the government is committed to encourage and value add the alternative services to KLIA (Kuala Lumpur International Airport ) which will create healthy competition.

“Therefore, it is ERL’s responsibility to always ensure the achievement of a balance between optimising revenue and offering the best service options to users. ERL needs to ensure that the services provided are always at an optimal level in line with the fares charged,” said Loke.

He said this at the signing ceremony for the concession extension agreement here, today.

Advertisement

Loke said the concession extension which was reached earlier allows ERL to plan and implement investments to improve its facilities and services.

Thus, he said ERL needs to work on improving its service quality to attract more passengers using both rail services that connect Kuala Lumpur city centre and KLIA.

“KLIA and ERL are the ‘first impression’ that shape the image of Malaysia to visitors from all over the world. Therefore ERL has an important responsibility as the operator of a very special train service in safeguarding the good name of the country,” he said. — Bernama