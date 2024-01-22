BINTULU, Jan 22 — The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) used a helicopter to airlift 1,200 kg of food to Rh Dilang, Nanga Tau here which had been cut off by floods.

The Bomba operations centre said the helicopter took off at 2.20pm from the Bintulu Airport and reached its destination at 2.50pm.

At 3.25pm, the helicopter flew back to the base at Bintulu Airport for a second delivery.

However, when it almost reached Rh Dilang, the pilot had to abort the mission due to poor weather conditions and returned to base.

Advertisement

The operations will resume today. — Borneo Post Online

Fire and Rescue personnel in the helicopter during the delivery of food to Rh Dilang. — Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue Department via Borneo Post Online

Advertisement