MARANG, Jan 21 — The infrastructure damage caused by the floods that hit Terengganu at the end of last year was significantly less than previous occurrences, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

Without disclosing details of the losses incurred, he said that the agriculture and livestock sectors sustained only minor damage due to the disaster.

“While we do not yet know the full extent of the damage this new wave of flooding has caused, it is significantly less than what has happened in previous years.

“The state government is also still collecting information on the number of families who have had their homes damaged. If I am not mistaken, it’s not more than 1,000 families,” he told reporters after attending a ceremony to hand over Notice 5A to eligible recipients in the Ru Rendang state constituency here today.

Ahmad Samsuri added that the state government, together with the Terengganu Social Welfare Department, is currently coordinating appropriate assistance for the affected victims.

Terengganu was struck by three waves of floods at the end of last year due to the Northeast Monsoon season, with the last wave hitting all eight districts in the state from December 23 to 31. — Bernama

