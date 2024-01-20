TANAH MERAH, Jan 20 — Two men were arrested by the police yesterday for allegedly attempting to smuggle cooking oil and sugar to a neighbouring country.

Tanah Merah district police chief Supt Mohd Haki Hasbullah said the suspects, both unemployed and aged 20 and 30, were arrested in Kampung Batu Gajah at 9pm.

“The duo were behaving suspiciously in the car. Upon inspection, police found 30 boxes of packet cooking oil weighing 510 kilogrammes and 720kg of white sugar worth RM5,500,” he said in a statement today.

He said investigations revealed that the suspects were trying to smuggle out the controlled goods via the Malaysian-Thai border in the district.

Mohd Haki said both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and they are on remand for three days until January 23 under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama

