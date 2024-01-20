TAIPING, Jan 20 — The state government is requesting parties that want to carry out development in historic or heritage sites in Perak to refer to the guidelines under the Special Area Plan (RKK).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said it was to ensure the development carried out met the standards and did not have a negative impact on the area.

“The RKK was created to prevent any form of development that is done arbitrarily and if it is not controlled it will destroy the heritage values.

“Therefore, for anyone who sends a (development) plan, the planning permission (KM) needs to be referred to RKK before any development is made,” he said at a press conference after launching Taiping Town’s 150th Anniversary Celebration here, today.

The RKK is a guideline developed by PLANMalaysia in collaboration with local authorities (PBT) to ensure any form of development needs to look into various aspects including emphasis on historical and cultural sustainability.

Saarani said compliance with RKK also indirectly helped the state government towards making Perak a world-class nature and heritage themed tourism destination.

In other developments, he said he fully supported the efforts made by the Taiping Municipal Council (MPT) in carrying out the celebration of the 150th Anniversary of Taiping Town.

He said the initiative is one of the approaches that can provide added value in promoting social activities in addition to the appreciation of historical heritage values, especially among the youth.

“Focus on these values is important in strengthening the identity and spirit of patriotism among the people,” he said. — Bernama